Olympic Breakfast: McClenaghan next up to seek a medal as Harrington faces semi-final bout

DAY EIGHT OF the Olympic Games is upon us and we have another busy day ahead of us.

After Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy’s scorching row to back-to-back Olympic glory, can Ireland

Which Irish athletes are competing – and when can I watch them?

Golf: It’s Round 3 of the men’s individual tournament and Shane Lowry gets us off the mark when he tees off at 8.55am along with Yechun Yuan of Chin and Taiwan’s Kevin Yu. Rory McIlroy will follow at 10.44am with Corey Connors of Canada and Australian Jason Day for company.

Cycling: Ben Healy and Ryan Mullen will be in action in the men’s road race at 1oam.

Swimming: It’s another busy day in the pool for Ireland. First up is Danielle Hill in the women’s 50m freestyle heats at 10am. Hill is in heat eight of 10. The 16 fastest from the heats will qualify to the semi-finals at 7.39pm. Daniel Wiffen will compete in the men’s 1,500m freestyle heats at 10.30am. Wiffen is in heat three of four. The eight-fastest from the heats qualify to the final.

The relays will follow later in the morning. The men’s 4x100m medley compete in their heat at 11.40am with the eight-fastest from the heats progressing to the final. The women’s 4x100m have their heat at 11.52am. Again, the eight-fastest teams advance to the final.

Sailing: Eve McMahon will compete in the women’s dinghy, starting with Race 4 at 11.05am. Races 5 and 6 follow after. The boats ranked 1st to 10th will qualify for the final.

Finn Lynch will feature in Race 5 and 6 of the men’s dinghy at 11.20am. The boats ranked 1st to 10th will qualify for the final.

Canoe Slalom: Madisson Corcoran will be in Round 1 of the women’s kayak cross, competing in Race 10 at 2.30pm. The first two in each race will go through to the elimination at, while the remainder will go to the repechage at 5.05pm.

The men’s kayak cross will feature Noel Hendrick [Race 3] and Liam Jegou [Race 7] at 3.40pm. The first two go through to elimination while the remainder go to the repechage at 5.45pm.

Gymnastics: Rhys McClenaghan will compete in the men’s pommel horse final at 4.16pm.

Athletics: Luke McCann, Cathal Doyle and Andrew Coscoran all go into the 1,500m repechage round at 6.15pm.

Heat 1 will feature McCann and Doyle, while Coscoran is in Heat 2 at 6.26pm.

Boxing: Kellie Harrington faces Beatriz Iasmin Soares Ferreira in the semi-final of the women’s 60kg.

Team Ireland medal watch

Ireland are chasing three medals today. Ben Healy and Ryan Mullen are cycling for a medal in the men’s road race to start.

Rhys McClenaghan is up next as he looks to chase the medal that eluded him in Tokyo when he hops up on the pommel horse.

And in the evening, Kellie Harrington takes to the stage in her silver medal bout as her title defence continues in Paris.

Do not miss

Along with Ireland’s main areas of focus, the women’s 100m final the marquee event on the way today. The semi-finals will take place at 6.50pm before the final gets underway at 6.20pm. Sha’Carri Richardson is considered the gold medal favourite while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will also be in action.

Simone Biles will be back on the prowl for a third gold medal in the women’s vault at 3.20pm. Katie Ledecky, another dominant figure at the Paris Games, will return to the water in the hope of winning a ninth medal overall when she competes in the 800m freestyle.

Men’s and women’s surfing semi-finals and finals will also be taking place in Tahiti.

