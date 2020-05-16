Staging Olympics next year will not be easy says top WHO official

THE POSSIBILITY OF the Olympics going ahead next year is far from certain in the aftermath of this morning’s news conference at the World Health Organisation’s headquarters.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of WHO, said he still hoped the rescheduled games will go ahead starting on 23 July next year.

“We hope Tokyo will be a place where humanity will gather with triumph against COVID,” Tedros said at WHO headquarters.

“It is in our hands, but it is not easy. If we do our best, especially with national unity and global solidarity, I think it’s possible.”

However, IOC president, Thomas Bach, admitted the road ahead remains uncertain.

“Nobody can at this moment in time really give you a reliable answer on how the world will look like in July 2021,” Bach said.

“It is too early to start speculation on different scenarios and what it may need at the time to guarantee this safe environment for all participants.”