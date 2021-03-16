BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Tuesday 16 March 2021
Advertisement

'From the day he arrived he did his best to buy in to our culture, now he's creating culture'

Peter O’Mahony is hoping to create a few special memories before CJ Stander bids farewell to Munster.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 16 Mar 2021, 4:03 PM
51 minutes ago 2,005 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5383007
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

PETER O’MAHONY TODAY paid tribute to CJ Stander’s ‘selflessness’ as the 30-year-old prepares to hang up his boots at the end of the season.

Stander revealed this morning that he would retire from rugby and leave Munster to return to his native South Africa, where his wife and daughter are currently staying while the back row is in camp.

“He explained his reasons and they’re very valid ones, very noble ones in my opinion,” said O’Mahony after noting the news had come as a shock to him.

“Everyone would respect his decision. The man has given an incredible amount to Ireland, Munster as well, and Limerick.”

Asked what made Stander a good team-mate, his fellow Munster and Ireland back row said:

His selflessness, professionalism. From the day he arrived in Munster he did his best to buy in to our culture and now he’s creating bits of our culture.”

The Corkman, who is set to return from suspension as Ireland face England this weekend, added:

“He brings an incredible edge. He’s an immaculate trainer. Incredibly coachable, his ability to listen and learn new skills…

“Just a competitor, we’ve all watched him play 50-odd times for Ireland and 150 for Munster, he’s just competitive with everything and that’s what made him such an incredible team-mate.”

O’Mahony also labelled Stander an ‘incredible friend’ while singing his praises. Ireland skipper Jonathan Sexton echoed that sentiment as he prepared for his final Test in green with Stander.

“He’s a great person, first and foremost,” says Sexton.

“Just his relentless attitude, his preparation, how tough he was. I played against him numerous times and been on the receiving end of a few carries. He has got the utmost respect of anyone who has played with or against him and when you finish up that is ultimately what you want.

“As a player you want to win things, but the older you get the more you realise you just want your own teammates, first and foremost, to respect you and for the opposition to think that, ‘yeah, he is a pretty good player’.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“And I’m pretty sure that he has achieved that.”

Subscribe to The42 Rugby Weekly podcast here:

Subscribe

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie