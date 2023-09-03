After becoming the second most expensive Irish player ever, Omobamidele gets late call-up

A GOOD week got even better for Andrew Omobamidele today after the defender received a late call-up to the Ireland squad for the pivotal upcoming qualifiers against France and Netherlands.

The Leixlip native became the second-most-expensive Irish player ever owing to a last-gasp Deadline Day transfer from Norwich to Nottingham Forest for £20 million (€23 million).

His international colleague Nathan Collins currently holds the record after moving from Wolves to Brentford for £23 million (€27 million) in the summer.

The 21-year-old was originally omitted from the forthcoming qualifiers set to take place on 7 and 10 September.

Omobamidele has yet to start a league game this season, appearing twice off the bench for the Canaries, though he has two League Cup starts under his belt.

Manager Stephen Kenny cited a lack of first-team football as the reason for his original exclusion when speaking at the squad announcement on Thursday: “Andrew is fully fit, he told reporters. “I rate Andrew so highly, he’s out of the Norwich team at the moment and all the other players are playing in the Premier League, and Shane Duffy comes back in having been in the first team at Norwich.”

There are no squad withdrawals as it stands, with Omobamidele ostensibly drafted in as cover for John Egan, who has emerged as a doubt for Ireland’s two qualifiers after picking up a knock in Sheffield United’s 2-2 draw with Everton on Saturday.

It’s also been a good day for another Irish centre-back, as Liam Scales starred in Celic’s 1-0 win over Rangers this afternoon.