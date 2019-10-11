This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 11 October, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Once the World Cup Golden Boot winner, out-of-sorts Thomas Muller could be set for Bayern exit

Serge Gnabry cannot imagine life at the club without his team-mate.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Oct 2019, 9:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,888 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4848265
Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller.
Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller.
Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Muller.

SERGE GNABRY feels team-mate Thomas Muller deserves to be shown some respect amid reports he could be on his way out of Bayern Munich in January.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire club career at Bayern but has been linked with a move away after being reduced to a peripheral role this season.

Muller has started the German champions’ last five matches on the bench and admitted earlier this week he is not happy with the current situation.

Manchester United have been tipped to move for the versatile attacker, but Gnabry claims it is wrong to speculate over his future and cannot envisage life at the Allianz Arena without his compatriot.

“Normally I shouldn’t say anything about it,” he said at a Germany news conference on Friday. “But when a player has been with one club since his childhood, then a Bayern Munich without Thomas Muller is difficult to imagine. 

It is easy to relate with every player who does not play and who is angry about that. This is normal. You don’t have to make the whole thing bigger than it is. 

“Thomas has got his qualities and has won everything. You have to have respect for him and must not ask stupid questions or spread negative news about him.”

Muller, along with Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels, has also been overlooked at the international level since March after being told he will no longer be picked by Joachim Low.

Gnabry has more than helped to fill the void by scoring 10 goals in 11 appearances for the senior side, and the former Arsenal winger intends to keep impressing.

I’m having a great run right now,” he said. “It takes a lot of work, the right attitude. You cannot rest. The good environment here helps me a lot. The mood is relaxed-casual.

“I want to do my best in every game. You have to prove yourself again and again. 

“If I were to play three games, surely someone else would get my playing time. That’s why I’m trying to focus on maintaining my performance.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie