Wednesday 18 August 2021
One of Italy's Euro 2020 heroes set for €35 million Juventus move

Manuel Locatelli scored twice in five games for the Azzurri at the tournament.

By AFP Wednesday 18 Aug 2021, 4:18 PM
Manuel Locatelli starred for Italy at the Euros.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

ITALY’S EURO 2020 winner Manuel Locatelli arrived in Turin on Wednesday before his move Sassuolo to Juventus, the club reported.

Midfielder Locatelli, 23, scored twice in five games as the Azzurri lifted the European Championship in July and underwent a medical at Juve, who posted images on club’s social media platforms.

According to Italian media, Locatelli will sign a two-year loan deal before being bought by the record 36-time Serie A champions for €35 million.

Locatelli made his top-flight debut with AC Milan in 2016 before joining Sassuolo two years later.

He will join fellow Euro 2020 winners Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Chiesa as well as Federico Bernardeschi at the Allianz Stadium and will work under new coach Massimiliano Allegri.

‘Loca’ will also feature alongside Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal attacker, on Tuesday, blasted reports claiming he was trying to return to Real Madrid.

The contract is set to be finalised later on Wednesday and Locatelli could make his Juve debut at Udinese on Sunday in their first league game of the season.

 © – AFP, 2021

