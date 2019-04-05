This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
One of women's football's all-time greats scores landmark goal

Alex Morgan found the net for the 100th time at international level, as the US beat Australia in an eight-goal thriller.

By AFP Friday 5 Apr 2019, 9:55 AM
1 hour ago 1,397 Views No Comments
United states forward Alex Morgan (13) celebrates scoring her 100th goal with Megan Rapinoe.
Image: Robin Alam
United states forward Alex Morgan (13) celebrates scoring her 100th goal with Megan Rapinoe.
United states forward Alex Morgan (13) celebrates scoring her 100th goal with Megan Rapinoe.
Image: Robin Alam

ALEX MORGAN BLASTED home the 100th goal of her career as the US women’s national team posted a 5-3 win over Australia in a Fifa Women’s World Cup tune-up on Thursday.

Morgan’s 100th strike opened the scoring in the 14th minute for the top-ranked Americans in the international friendly in front of a crowd of 17,200 in Denver, Colorado.

Morgan, the 2018 US soccer player of the year, now has 27 goals over her last 32 games and is tied with Tiffeny Mibrett in sixth place on the American all-time scoring list.

Source: WNT NATION/YouTube

Mallory Pugh scored twice for the USA, who improved to 3-1-2 this year against World Cup-bound teams. Tobin Heath and Megan Rapinoe also scored for the US.

Sam Kerr, Caitlin Foord and Lisa De Vanna scored for the sixth-ranked Matildas.

This summer the reigning world champion Americans will make their eighth straight appearance in the FIFA World Cup. They are gunning for their fourth title after winning in 2015, 1999 and 1991.

- © AFP 2019

