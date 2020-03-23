O'Neills sportswear to start manufacturing scrubs for healthcare staff

IRISH SPORTSWEAR COMPANY O’Neills have announced they will start manufacturing scrubs to help healthcare staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

With the sporting world in lockdown after action has been halted in recent weeks, O’Neills have this afternoon announced they will be supporting frontline workers in this way.

A statement on the company’s official Twitter account read:

“With immediate effect, O’Neills are manufacturing scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts.

“The health and safety of our workers is paramount. We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol.

“We are delighted to support the work of frontline healthcare staff.”

With immediate effect, O’Neills are manufacturing scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts.



The health and safety of our workers is paramount. We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol.



We are delighted to support the work of frontline healthcare staff. pic.twitter.com/oZJwNR5ek9 — O'Neills (@ONeills1918) March 23, 2020

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!