Monday 23 March, 2020
O'Neills sportswear to start manufacturing scrubs for healthcare staff

The company made the announcement this afternoon.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 23 Mar 2020, 4:24 PM
40 minutes ago 4,979 Views 4 Comments
Image: Twitter - @ONeills1918
Image: Twitter - @ONeills1918

IRISH SPORTSWEAR COMPANY O’Neills have announced they will start manufacturing scrubs to help healthcare staff during the Covid-19 crisis.

With the sporting world in lockdown after action has been halted in recent weeks, O’Neills have this afternoon announced they will be supporting frontline workers in this way.

A statement on the company’s official Twitter account read:

“With immediate effect, O’Neills are manufacturing scrubs for the Health and Social Care Trusts.

“The health and safety of our workers is paramount. We are observing government hygiene and distancing protocol.

“We are delighted to support the work of frontline healthcare staff.”

Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

