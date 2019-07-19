This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Emotional McIlroy misses Open cut at Portrush after coming agonisingly close

The dream is over for McIlroy despite a sensational second-day charge, with Tiger Woods also falling short.

By AFP Friday 19 Jul 2019, 8:51 PM
47 minutes ago 4,514 Views 28 Comments
https://the42.ie/4732208
A dejected McIlroy on the 18th.
Image: David Davies
A dejected McIlroy on the 18th.
A dejected McIlroy on the 18th.
Image: David Davies

HOME FAVOURITE RORY McIlroy has fallen just short in a thrilling bid to make the cut at the British Open in Portrush, despite firing a six-under-par second round of 65.

A disastrous eight-over 79 in the opening round left McIlroy facing a mountainous task to reach the weekend, but while the pre-tournament favourite posted the joint best round of the day to get back to two-over, he missed out by just one shot with the cut at one-over.

“If I look back at this week what I’m really going to rue is playing the last three in five-over yesterday, because even with a couple of bogeys, with what I did today it would have been enough,” McIlroy told Golf Channel.

Five back-nine birdies left the 30-year-old only needing one more in the final two holes, but he narrowly missed a birdie putt on the 17th hole before sending his approach shot left of the final green.

The last player to make the cut after being tied-150th or worse after the first round was Jack Nicklaus in 1995, and the vast numbers of home fans following McIlroy quickly believed it was possible when he birdied the third.

Holes appeared to be running out when he made the turn still at six-over for the championship, but a run of three straight birdies from the 10th kept the dream alive.

A bogey at 13 was followed by his seventh birdie in the round on the 14th, and despite a fantastic iron shot which picked up another stroke on 16, the joint-best round of the day was not enough.

15-time major winner Tiger Woods was also made to pay for his 78 on Thursday as a one-under par round left the Masters champion still on six-over.

“It’s more frustrating than anything else because this is a major championship and I love playing in these events,” said Woods, who has struggled at three majors since his stunning triumph at Augusta in April.

“I love the atmosphere. I love just the stress of playing in a major. Unfortunately, I’ve only had a chance to win one of them and was able to do it. But the other three I didn’t do very well.”

Woods raised hopes that he could recover from a difficult opening round with his troublesome back restricting his movement in cold conditions.

The American was two under for the day after six holes, but a bogey at the seventh stalled his fightback.

Back-to-back birdies at 10 and 11 gave Woods hope again but a bogey-bogey finish was a fitting end to a frustrating two days for the 43-year-old.

Cork amateur James Surgue also felt agonisingly close of making the halfway cut.

The first Irishman to win the Amateur Championship in 14 years at Portmarnock last month carded a 73 today to follow his opening 71, which left him at two over.

See the leaderboard here

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie