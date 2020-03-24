Open thread: Which four footballers have meant most to you in your life?

AS THERE’S NO live football to discuss, fans have been coming up with other ways to chat about the sport they love online.
A question has been doing that rounds on Twitter over the past day or two, which some of you will have seen.
The person is asked to name the four players who have meant a lot to them in their life, and tag four friends to the same.
So we put it to The42 team and want to hear answers from readers below:
Ben Blake
Ronaldo (Brazilian)
Henrik Larsson
Robbie Keane
Eric Cantona
Gavin Cooney
Fernando Torres
Ronaldinho
Damien Duff
Michael Owen
Fintan O’Toole
Roy Keane
Zinedine Zidane
Henrik Larsson
Tim Cahill
Paul Dollery
Patsy Freyne
Paul McGrath
Andrei Kanchelskis
Henrik Larsson
Paul Fennessy
Roy Keane
Damien Duff
Jurgen Klinsmann
Alan McLoughlin
David Sneyd
Paul Osam
Trevor Molloy
Dwight Yorke
Roy Keane
Sinead Farrell
Roy Keane
David Beckham
Damien Duff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Gavan Casey
Roy Keane
Cafu
Juan Roman Riquelme
George O’Callaghan
Kevin O’Brien
Rivaldo
Fabio Cannavaro
Zinedine Zidane
Roy Keane
