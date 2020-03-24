This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Open thread: Which four footballers have meant most to you in your life?

The question has been doing the rounds on social media.

By The42 Team Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 12:06 PM
52 minutes ago 1,269 Views 18 Comments
https://the42.ie/5055741

AS THERE’S NO live football to discuss, fans have been coming up with other ways to chat about the sport they love online. 

A question has been doing that rounds on Twitter over the past day or two, which some of you will have seen. 

The person is asked to name the four players who have meant a lot to them in their life, and tag four friends to the same.  

soccer-copa-america-brazil-v-peru-in-the-semi-final 'El Fenomeno' Ronaldo. Source: EMPICS Sport

So we put it to The42 team and want to hear answers from readers below: 

Ben Blake

Ronaldo (Brazilian)
Henrik Larsson
Robbie Keane
Eric Cantona 

Gavin Cooney 

Fernando Torres
Ronaldinho
Damien Duff
Michael Owen

Fintan O’Toole

Roy Keane
Zinedine Zidane
Henrik Larsson
Tim Cahill

damien-duff Damien Duffy facing Italy at Euro 2012. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Paul Dollery

Patsy Freyne
Paul McGrath
Andrei Kanchelskis 
Henrik Larsson

Paul Fennessy

Roy Keane
Damien Duff 
Jurgen Klinsmann
Alan McLoughlin

mark-van-bommel-and-roy-keane Roy Keane and Mark van Bommel at Lansdowne Road in 2001. Source: INPHO

David Sneyd

Paul Osam
Trevor Molloy
Dwight Yorke
Roy Keane

Sinead Farrell 

Roy Keane
David Beckham
Damien Duff
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

george-ocallaghan-3052005 Cork City's George O'Callaghan. Source: INPHO

Gavan Casey

Roy Keane
Cafu
Juan Roman Riquelme
George O’Callaghan

Kevin O’Brien 

Rivaldo
Fabio Cannavaro
Zinedine Zidane
Roy Keane

