Open thread: Which four footballers have meant most to you in your life?

AS THERE’S NO live football to discuss, fans have been coming up with other ways to chat about the sport they love online.

A question has been doing that rounds on Twitter over the past day or two, which some of you will have seen.

The person is asked to name the four players who have meant a lot to them in their life, and tag four friends to the same.

'El Fenomeno' Ronaldo. Source: EMPICS Sport

So we put it to The42 team and want to hear answers from readers below:

Ben Blake

Ronaldo (Brazilian)

Henrik Larsson

Robbie Keane

Eric Cantona

Gavin Cooney

Fernando Torres

Ronaldinho

Damien Duff

Michael Owen

Fintan O’Toole

Roy Keane

Zinedine Zidane

Henrik Larsson

Tim Cahill

Damien Duffy facing Italy at Euro 2012. Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

Paul Dollery

Patsy Freyne

Paul McGrath

Andrei Kanchelskis

Henrik Larsson

Paul Fennessy

Roy Keane

Damien Duff

Jurgen Klinsmann

Alan McLoughlin

Roy Keane and Mark van Bommel at Lansdowne Road in 2001. Source: INPHO

David Sneyd

Paul Osam

Trevor Molloy

Dwight Yorke

Roy Keane

Sinead Farrell

Roy Keane

David Beckham

Damien Duff

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cork City's George O'Callaghan. Source: INPHO

Gavan Casey

Roy Keane

Cafu

Juan Roman Riquelme

George O’Callaghan

Kevin O’Brien

Rivaldo

Fabio Cannavaro

Zinedine Zidane

Roy Keane

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!