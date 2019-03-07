This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Open thread: Who should Schmidt pick in the Ireland team for France?

We want to hear who you would select for Sunday’s Six Nations clash in Dublin.

By Daniel Stokes Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 11:49 AM
12 minutes ago 520 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4524773

FOLLOWING A SCRAPPY Six Nations win over Italy in Rome, Ireland will be looking to beat France in Dublin this Sunday [KO 3pm].

Joe Schmidt named a 37-man squad yesterday morning that had a number of surprises.

Bundee Aki Bundee Aki looks likely to start at 12 again. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Ireland said this game “might come too soon” for Joey Carbery, who has been rehabbing a hamstring injury, with Leinster’s Ross Byrne called up to provide extra out-half cover.

Ulster’s Rob Herring replaces Sean Cronin, who started against Italy two weeks ago but has been dropped from the squad altogether.

Sean O’Brien was released back to Leinster last week for “conditioning” but he is back in Carton House this week, while Rhys Ruddock was also named in the squad. 

Dan Leavy and Robbie Henshaw have been ruled out of the France clash.

Despite a fractured cheekbone and eye socket against England, CJ Stander has been training fully this week and he will feature in some capacity this weekend.

So who does Schmidt start? After two solid performances at fullback, it’s safe to say that Rob Kearney will remain at 15.

In midfield, should Garry Ringrose be brought back in at outside centre with Bundee Aki inside or should Chris Farrell be retained at 13?

Another dilemma is the replacements bench. After a number of underperformances against Italy, should players such as Jack Conan and Kieran Marmion be given a shot in the matchday 23?

Let us know who you’d pick in Ireland’s matchday squad by leaving a comment below. 

Ireland squad for France clash:

Props: Cian Healy, Dave Kilcoyne, Jack McGrath, Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, John Ryan

Hookers: Rory Best, Niall Scannell, Rob Herring

Second rows: James Ryan, Quinn Roux, Iain Henderson, Tadhg Beirne, Ultan Dillane

Back rows: Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Josh van der Flier, Sean O’Brien, Jack Conan, Jordi Murphy, Rhys Ruddock

Halfbacks: Conor Murray, Kieran Marmion, John Cooney, Johnny Sexton, Jack Carty, Ross Byrne, Joey Carbery 

Centres: Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Chris Farrell, Tom Farrell

Back threes: Rob Kearney, Jacob Stockdale, Keith Earls, Jordan Larmour, Andrew Conway 

Daniel Stokes

