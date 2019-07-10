This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Liverpool's Champions League final hero signs new long-term deal

Divock Origi has been rewarded with a new contract at Anfield.

By The42 Team Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 6:46 PM
1 hour ago 2,853 Views 6 Comments
https://the42.ie/4719389
Liverpool forward Divock Origi.
Liverpool forward Divock Origi.
Liverpool forward Divock Origi.

DIVOCK ORIGI HAS signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the club announced on Wednesday.

The striker’s previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2019-20 season, but the club have moved to retain him in the wake of his heroics in Liverpool’s triumphant Champions League campaign.

Origi scored twice as the Reds stunned Barcelona with a 4-0 triumph in the second leg of the semi-finals and then wrote his name into Anfield folklore with a goal in the 2-0 victory over Tottenham in the final as Liverpool clinched Europe’s top prize for the sixth time.

The 24-year-old told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to be able to sign this contract and it gives you a boost at the beginning of the season, as well as the end of the season last year. So I’m very happy.

“I always felt comfortable here. I made steps during my career, I say that I became a man here at this club, I signed when I was 19.

“When we had to make the decision I just wanted to speak with the club first and my entourage, but the feeling was always that I wanted to stay and extend my contract.”

 

Liverpool paid Lille a reported £10million for Origi in July 2014 but he has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular.

After being loaned straight back to Lille for a season he made seven Premier League starts in 2015-16 and scored five goals.

A loan spell at Wolfsburg followed in 2017-18, but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp kept Origi in the squad last term and he scored some crucial goals for the Premier League runners-up.

“It’s an amazing club, we have a good group, the staff are amazing. Even coming into Melwood, the people that work here and everything, you feel there is something special going on here,” said Origi.

“We’re still young so there’s a lot of potential in the group. I’m just having fun in training and on the pitch. Those are all important factors as a player.

“[I want] to keep progressing and trying to maximise the potential and talent I have each and every day. At the end of my career I want to sit back and be proud that I used all of my gifts and talents.

“I think the next years are going to be very special – prime years, maybe – and I’m going to try to use them to the fullest.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Read next:

