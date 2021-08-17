New Bournemouth 'keeper Nyland to compete for starting spot with Ireland's Travers, says Parker

Orjan Nyland following Norwich's promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season.

BOURNEMOUTH HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of goalkeeper Orjan Nyland on a one-year contract, with Republic of Ireland international Mark Travers still expected retain his place in goal at Birmingham City tomorrow night.

However, Bournemouth are also reportedly pursuing a move for Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, and the Englishman’s prospective arrival would potentially interfere with Travers’ future as a starter at the English Championship club.

That move has yet to materialise but the 30-year-old Norwegian Nyland, who spent the latter part of last season on a short-term deal at Norwich, has officially signed the Cherries after training with the club for a short period.

Nyland spent two years at Aston Villa from 2018-2020, helping the club secure promotion back to the Premier League in 2019, and also has top-flight experience in Germany and his native Norway.

Bournemouth head coach Scott Parker told the Cherries’ website: “We’re pleased to bring Orjan to the club. He brings a wealth of experience both in the Championship and internationally, and we’re looking forward to having him as part of the squad.

“He’ll add good competition to Mark Travers and Will Dennis. It’s been an area we’ve needed to look at and I’m excited about working with him.”