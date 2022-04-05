Membership : Access or Sign Up
Tuesday 5 April 2022
Orla O'Dwyer makes history as first ever Irish AFLW All-Australian

The selection was announced at the W Awards in Melbourne today.

By Maurice Brosnan Tuesday 5 Apr 2022
54 minutes ago 2,084 Views 0 Comments
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

ORLA O’DWYER has been named on the 2022 AFL Women’s All-Australian team. It is the first time an Irishwoman has made the selection.

A final team of 21 players including a captain and vice-captain was announced at the W Awards in Melbourne on Tuesday. Brisbane Lions flyer Orla O’Dwyer has been recognised after an impressive campaign, becoming a key left-footed midfielder for Brisbane. 

In what is her third season, the Tipperary native averaged 14.4 disposals, 325.2 metres gained and 4.2 tackles as well as kicking six goals.

The team was selected by a panel of AFLW officials, coaches and media. GWS Giants star Cora Staunton was included in the initial 40-player squad, but not selected in the final 21. The last Irish representative in the AFL was Jim Stynes in 1993. 

O’Dwyer first joined the Queensland outfit through the international CrossCoders programme in 2019. She attracted attention from the off, breaking their 2km time trial record on her first day. Last year the dual star won a Premiership with the club.

They were eliminated this season in a preliminary final loss last weekend against Melbourne. 

North Melbourne’s Emma Kearney was named as captain of the All-Australian side. She is the only player to be named in the team every season since the competition began. 

 

As for the action on the field, the AFLW Grand Final takes place this Saturday. Melbourne, who have Dublin duo Sinead Goldrick and Lauran Magee on their list, take on Ailish Considine’s Adelaide at 3.30am Irish time. 

Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

