TIPPERARY STAR ORLA O’Dwyer spoke of her pride after playing a key role in bringing Brisbane to the brink of back-to-back AFLW premierships.

With her mother and sister now able to travel to Australia from Ireland to witness the comfortable win over Collingwood, O’Dwyer put on a show with 18 possessions and a superb goal on the run in the second quarter.

It was a fine contribution which helped the Lions to win by 50 points, 10.10 (70) to the Magpies’ 3.2 (20).

While there won’t be time to dwell on the victory – they face Melbourne at the MCG in the next weekend’s preliminary final – O’Dwyer was able to reflect on her family making the trip to the other side of the world following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

And there could be more to come in the coming days as the final looms large.

“It’s amazing to have them here at a game at the Gabba, it means so much to me,” she said.

“Hopefully, my Dad is coming out for the prelim next week. It will be great to just take it all in and show them around Australia.

“They’re super-proud, they watch all the games and it’s amazing they have the opportunity to come this year.”