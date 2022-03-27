Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 27 March 2022
Advertisement

'It’s amazing to have them here at a game at the Gabba, it means so much to me'

Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer puts on a show in front of family as Brisbane aim for back-to-back AFLW premierships.

By The42 Team Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 12:25 PM
1 hour ago 1,743 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5722452
Former Tipperary dual star Orla O'Dwyer.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Former Tipperary dual star Orla O'Dwyer.
Former Tipperary dual star Orla O'Dwyer.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

TIPPERARY STAR ORLA O’Dwyer spoke of her pride after playing a key role in bringing Brisbane to the brink of back-to-back AFLW premierships.

With her mother and sister now able to travel to Australia from Ireland to witness the comfortable win over Collingwood, O’Dwyer put on a show with 18 possessions and a superb goal on the run in the second quarter.

It was a fine contribution which helped the Lions to win by 50 points, 10.10 (70) to the Magpies’ 3.2 (20).

While there won’t be time to dwell on the victory – they face Melbourne at the MCG in the next weekend’s preliminary final – O’Dwyer was able to reflect on her family making the trip to the other side of the world following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

And there could be more to come in the coming days as the final looms large.

“It’s amazing to have them here at a game at the Gabba, it means so much to me,” she said.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“Hopefully, my Dad is coming out for the prelim next week. It will be great to just take it all in and show them around Australia.

“They’re super-proud, they watch all the games and it’s amazing they have the opportunity to come this year.”

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie