Tipp's O'Dwyer bags goal for leaders Brisbane Lions as Premiership battle heats up

Orla O'Dwyer in action for Tipperary in 2019.

TIPPERARY’S ORLA O’Dwyer nabbed a goal for Brisbane Lions as they defeated the Fremantle Dockers and strengthened their Premiership charge for the 2021 season.

The Lions secured a 3.7 (25) to 1.8 (14) win over Fremantle, with O’Dwyer’s goal coming in the third quarter.

That result creates a big battle for supremacy at the summit of the AFLW ladder.

Brisbane are currently in pole position with 16 points but the Dockers, Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs are also on 16 with everything still to play for.

Collingwood are also in action against Melbourne tomorrow. There is plenty of Irish involvement in both clubs as Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan are stars for Collingwood while Dublin trio Sinéad Goldrick, Niamh McEvoy and Lauren Magee on the books with Melbourne.

Elsewhere in Round 5 on Saturday, the Western Bulldogs picked up their fourth straight win after defeating the Greater Western Sydney Giants while North Melbourne overcame Carlton.

