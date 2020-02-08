Dream debut as Tipp's Orla O'Dwyer scores with her first touch in AFLW

TIPPERARY’S ORLA O’DWYER announced her arrival in the AFLW with a goal with her very first touch for the Brisbane Lions.

O’Dwyer and the Lions ran out 13-point victors in their season opener against defending champions the Adelaide Crowes, winning 5.4 (34) to 3.3 (21).

The Tipp dual star made an instant impact on her Aussie Rules debut in front of a crowd of 3,002 at Hickey Park, turning back inside onto her left boot rather than calling a mark and splitting the posts to put Brisbane into an early 14-0 lead.

Elsewhere it was also a day to savour for Cora Staunton as the Mayo legend made her return to competitive action following a nine-month injury absence with a horrific quadruple leg break.

Staunton and her GSW Giants edged a narrow 1.3 (9) to 1.2 (8) win in a low-scoring affair against Gold Coast.

