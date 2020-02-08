This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dream debut as Tipp's Orla O'Dwyer scores with her first touch in AFLW

The new AFLW season got underway with no fewer than 18 Irish players on the books.

By Niall Kelly Saturday 8 Feb 2020, 12:54 PM
28 minutes ago 1,535 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4998146

TIPPERARY’S ORLA O’DWYER announced her arrival in the AFLW with a goal with her very first touch for the Brisbane Lions.

O’Dwyer and the Lions ran out 13-point victors in their season opener against defending champions the Adelaide Crowes, winning 5.4 (34) to 3.3 (21).

The Tipp dual star made an instant impact on her Aussie Rules debut in front of a crowd of 3,002 at Hickey Park, turning back inside onto her left boot rather than calling a mark and splitting the posts to put Brisbane into an early 14-0 lead.

Source: AFL Women's/YouTube

Elsewhere it was also a day to savour for Cora Staunton as the Mayo legend made her return to competitive action following a nine-month injury absence with a horrific quadruple leg break.

Staunton and her GSW Giants edged a narrow 1.3 (9) to 1.2 (8) win in a low-scoring affair against Gold Coast.

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to preview Ireland-Wales and England’s trip to Murrayfield


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

