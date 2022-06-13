Second Meath All-Ireland winner set for AFLW move

MEATH ALL-IRELAND winner Orlagh Lally is set for a move to AFLW outfit Fremantle Dockers.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who scored a goal in the Leinster final last month, is in line for a two-contract with the West Australia club, The42 understands. Lally is the second of the 2021 All-Ireland winning team to head Down Under, with North Melbourne already confirming the signature of Player of the Year Vikki Wall.

Despite the new August AFLW season start and pre-season kicking off this month, it is understood Wall and Lally will not depart until their championship campaign is at an end. Both the Meath players have been working with AFLW Talent ID and skills coach Mike Currane in preparation for the move.

Lally will link up with Leitrim star Aine Tighe, who has agreed an extension with the club after a superb season. Tighe endured two injury-ravaged campaigns after a devastating run of knee injuries but was named in the club’s Fairest and Best top ten this year after filling in across three different lines.

Elsewhere, Geelong announced today that Mayo’s Rachel Kearns will return for the upcoming season. it was confirmed last week that All-Australian Orla O’Dwyer has signed a new two-season contract with the Brisbane Lions. Sarah Rowe also signed a two-year deal with Collingwood while team-mate Aishling Sheridan agreed a one-year extension.