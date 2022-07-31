Membership : Access or Sign Up
'Meath has brought us so much joy. It's a new challenge in Australia but we'll be back next year'

Orlagh Lally is bound for the Freemantle Dockers while Player of the Year Vikki Wall is heading for North Melbourne.

By The42 Team Sunday 31 Jul 2022, 11:07 PM
1 hour ago 1,789 Views 0 Comments
Meath's Orlagh Lally celebrates.
Image: Tom Maher/INPHO
ORLAGH LALLY INSISTS she and teammate Vikki Wall will return from Australia to help Meath’s campaign for the three-in-a-row of All-Ireland senior ladies football championships.

The Royals secured back-to-back titles with a 3-10 to 1-7 win over Kerry at Croke Park but the influential duo will both depart for the AFLW next week.

Lally is bound for the Freemantle Dockers while Player of the Year Wall is heading for North Melbourne.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Sunday Game from the team’s hotel, Lally explained the wrench to make the move but gave hope of delivering that third All-Ireland success.

“Meath has brought us so much joy. Not only us but our families and friends. The whole county. It’s such a massive part of our lives and this is just a new challenge [in Australia] for a few months, and we’ll be back wearing the Meath jersey next year,” she said.

vikki-wall Meath’s Vikki Wall. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Wall also added that the opportunity couldn’t be refused but the decision wasn’t straightforward.

“It was and it wasn’t. Being involved in such a great group is very tough to leave but it’s a chance of professionalism and a chance to experience new things.”

Their manager, Eamonn Murray added: “Of course I’m disappointed, I’m heartbroken. But I still wish them the best.”

