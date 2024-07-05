'It came as a surprise' - Springboks wary of Osborne's big left boot

SPRINGBOKS ASSISTANT COACH Mzwandile Stick admitted that Ireland’s selection of Jamie Osborne at fullback for tomorrow’s first Test caught them off guard.

Andy Farrell has picked the 22-year-old Leinster man at number 15 for his Ireland debut in tomorrow’s highly-anticipated clash at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria.

The Springboks had expected Jimmy O’Brien or Jordan Larmour to feature at fullback for Ireland and Stick said they were caught off guard.

“We knew there was the possibility of a surprise there at the back because of the players they’ve lost, Hugo Keenan going to play 7s, so we knew there was probably going to be a couple of surprises out there,” said Stick at the Boks’ team hotel in Pretoria.

“A guy like Jordan [Larmour], I thought could maybe stand a chance to be in that position.

“But Osborne has been doing well for his club. So yeah, it came as a surprise but he deserves it. It shows what he has been doing for his club and to be rewarded for his performance is good for his team.

“I think he is going to bring something fresh and new challenges. He’s got a massive left boot so I think that’s another reason why he’s in that team because playing on the Highveld with that left boot, he will probably kick from tryline to tryline. It came as a surprise but congratulations to him, he deserves that opportunity.”

A little earlier down the road in Johannesburg – Ireland opted not to go to Pretoria for their captain’s run – Irish captain Peter O’Mahony declared his confidence that Osborne is ready for a big test at fullback, where he last started a game for Leinster in November 2022.

Peter O'Mahony speaks to the media. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

O’Mahony believes it is beneficial that Obsorne has been in several Ireland camps in recent years, meaning he is familiar with how they operate.

“He’s a very patient and very understated kid,” said O’Mahony. “Obviously, he’s been delivering incredibly well for Leinster over the past how many seasons. One of the lads presented his jersey to him last night and said it wasn’t a case of if, but when, his cap would come.

“He wants to learn, he’s a top-class professional at an early age. No one in our squad was shocked that he was selected.”

O’Mahony is one of six Munster players in the Irish matchday 23 and was in Loftus in April when the southern province had an excellent outing as they beat the Bulls.

Leinster have had more recent pain in the Pretoria venue but O’Mahony said neither experience is hugely relevant to what’s ahead tomorrow.

“It helps if you’ve been in the stadium before but international is different to URC and there is no point saying it isn’t,” said O’Mahony.

“It’s a different animal, different intensity and you will have a different type of crowd. It’s a big occasion for South Africa coming back here since the World Cup. I imagine it’s going to be an incredible atmosphere for everyone.

“Loftus won’t be comparable to April. It’s the same ground but it will be a different animal.”

Kolisi had a tough first season in France. Billy Stickland / INPHO Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

The Springboks have welcomed Siya Kolisi back as their skipper after his tough first season with Racing 92 in France.

The Top 14 club’s president, Jacky Lorenzetti, made scathing comments about Kolisi’s physical condition and contribution at the end of Racing’s campaign, but the Springboks leader insisted he is feeling good ahead of the Ireland Test.

“Right now, I feel good, I feel strong,” said Kolisi in Pretoria. “The training has been good, it’s good to be back with the boys. I’m excited because I’m learning from a new coaching staff. The game plan is different and it feels like I’m doing something new again.

“Also, the stuff that makes us good is kept in the system. It feels different when you’re in the Springbok group – the group of people, the coaching staff, and the mentality.

“The purpose part of things is something South Africans take for granted but once you go back home or go to another country, the reasons you play for are what I miss most about home.”