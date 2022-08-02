Piastri says he will not replace Alonso despite Alpine announcement

OSCAR PIASTRI SAID he will not drive for Alpine in Formula One next year after the team announced Tuesday that the Australian would replace departing two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Less than two hours after Alpine issued a statement saying Piastri would make the step up from reserve driver next season, the 21-year-old tweeted that would not be the case.

“I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023,” wrote Piastri.

“I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

Advertisement

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

Alpine said earlier Tuesday that Piastri, named as the team’s reserve driver at the start of 2022, would be promoted after Alonso makes the switch to Aston Martin.

The French team said the decision was taken “in line with the commitments made by the team” to Piastri.

Melbourne-born Piastri joined the Alpine academy after winning the Formula Renault Eurocup title in 2019. He took the Formula 3 crown the following year before claiming the Formula 2 championship in 2021.

Alpine had planned for Piastri to pair up with French driver Esteban Ocon at the top level next year.

Alonso, 41, revealed Monday he would be joining Aston Martin on a multi-year contract from 2023, taking the seat vacated by the imminent retirement of Sebastian Vettel.

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

The Spaniard, who won his world titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, returned to Formula One last season with Alpine after a two-year hiatus.

– © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!