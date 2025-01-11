Sligo Rovers sign New Zealand international Oskar van Hattum

SLIGO ROVERS HAVE confirmed the signing of New Zealand international attacker Oskar van Hattum from Australian A League side Wellington Phoenix.

The 22-year-old winger, who primarily plays on the right-hand side, has signed a one-year contract with the Bit O’Red.

Van Hattum, who has represented New Zealand at various age grades, earned two senior caps with his country in 2024, making his debut in the All Whites’ OFC Men’s Nations Cup victory over the Solomon Islands. He also played at the Paris Olympics for the Kiwis’ U23 side.

Van Hattum made almost 50 senior appearances for Wellington in the A-League across three seasons with the first team.

Advertisement

“I’m direct, I like to get in behind and drive at defenders”, Van Hattum told Sligo Rovers’ website.

“I can play in a few different positions so I’m looking forward to helping the team in any way I can. We want a European spot and we want trophies. But that’s down the line. For now, I’m just looking forward to meeting everyone and getting off to a good start against Waterford.”

Van Hattum becomes the fourth Kiwi in recent years to represent the westerners, following in the footsteps of Ryan De Vries, Nando Pijnaker and Max Mata.

And the new arrival said consultation with former Rovers striker Mata — currently on loan at Auckland FC from Shrewsbury — had been key to his decision to move to Sligo.

“The transfer is one that’s been in the works for the better part of a month really and I’m thrilled to get the deal done”, he beamed.

“I know the club has a big history, particularly in the fairly recent past and I can’t wait to get going and try and make more history here.

The Irish league wouldn’t be too accessible from New Zealand but that just makes things more exciting for me. I spoke to Max and he only had positive things to say about the club, Sligo, the people and the people who run the club.

“I see a pathway there and I can’t wait to jump in. The A League and both the Australian and New Zealand national teams have grown the last few years and that’s why you see so many players moving from there to Europe. Max, Nando and Ryan are examples of players who have seized their chances and they’ve expanded their profiles from here. I want to do that too.”

Rovers boss John Russell said of his new signing: “Oskar is primarily a right winger but is comfortable playing across the front line where he will bring pace, power and directness to the team.

“I feel his attributes will suit our league and it’s always vital to have players who can play in several positions. His work rate is excellent and I know he is very motivated by the challenge of playing in Europe.

“We’ve had good success bringing players in from New Zealand in recent years and we’re hoping Oskar can make a big impact at the club.”