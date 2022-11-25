Players appeal bans arising from Leinster club hurling brawl

EIGHT PLAYERS FROM the Oulart-The Ballagh and Naomh Barróg clubs are set to appeal the bans that have been proposed following the brawl that took place during their Leinster intermediate club hurling quarter-final.

Footage of the unsavoury incident at Parnell Park, which involved players from both sides, was widely circulated on social media earlier this month.

Leinster GAA published a statement this evening explaining that an investigation into the incident had been concluded and that proposed penalties had been issued to both clubs.

The statement continues that Naomh Barróg have accepted a fine of €2,000 and the loss of home advantage should they progress to the final of the Leinster competition. The Dublin outfit face Bray Emmets of Wicklow in the semi-final this weekend.

One player has accepted a one match ban while two supporters from both clubs have accepted proposed bans of 48 and 96 weeks.

Oulart The Ballagh have requested a hearing from the Leinster Hearings Committee in relation to their proposed penalties, while eight players in total have also requested a hearing.

The statement in full reads:

“An investigation was launched by Comhairle Laighean CCC into an incident which occurred during the above fixture.

“This Investigation has now concluded, and Leinster CCC issued proposed penalties to the clubs themselves and to players/member/supporters of both clubs.

“It was proposed that Naomh Barróg be fined €2,000 and should they win their Leinster Club Semi Final, they have home advantage removed from them for the Final. Naomh Barróg have accepted these penalties.

“Oulart The Ballagh have requested a hearing from the Leinster Hearings Committee in relation to their proposed penalties.

“In addition nine playing members from both clubs and two supporters from both clubs received proposed penalties arising from the incident.

“One player accepted a one match ban and the two supporters who had proposed bans of 48 and 96 weeks, have not requested a hearing, accordingly their proposed penalties will now be imposed. The remaining eight playing members have requested a hearing from the Leinster Hearings Committee.

“Comhairle Laighean and Comhairle Laighean CCC, will not be making any further statement while this disciplinary process remains ongoing.”

