Barcelona star Dembele set to miss Euros after undergoing surgery

Dembele limps off with a thigh issue against Borussia Dortmund in November.

BARCELONA AND France star Ousmane Dembele is set to miss Euro 2020 after undergoing surgery.

The 22-year-old was already recovering from a prolonged thigh issue when he suffered a serious hamstring tear during training last week.

Dembele will play no further part in Barcelona’s season after the club ruled him out for six months.

The former Borussia Dortmund attacker has been plagued by injuries in both legs since joining the Catalan giants in 2017. He has played just three full games this season and, in all, has missed 63 games for Barca in all competitions through physical ailments.

Dembele won a World Cup with France in 2020 but will require a miracle recovery to force his way back into contention for Didier Deschamps’ squad ahead of the Euros, which kick off on 12 June.