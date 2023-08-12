Barcelona's Dembele signs €50million deal with PSG

FRANCE INTERNATIONAL OUSMANE Dembele has signed a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Dembele, who was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and had extended his contract last year until 2024.

PSG took advantage of the player’s €50million release clause to sign the former Rennes forward.

“I’m very happy to join Paris Saint-Germain and can’t wait to play in my new colours,” Dembele said in a PSG statement.

Advertisement

“I hope to continue to grow here and make all who love the club proud.”

Dembele, who has 37 caps for France and scored four goals, joins three other World Cup winners at PSG — Kylian Mbappé, Presnel Kimpembe and Lucas Hernandez.

He is the club’s ninth summer signing after defenders Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez, midfielders Manuel Ugarte and Cher Ndour, forwards Marco Asensio, Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos and goalkeeper Arnau Tenas.

At Barcelona, despite early problems adjusting to the Catalan side and injuries, Dembele scored 40 goals in 185 matches, winning three league titles in 2018, 2019 and 2023 and two Spanish Cups 2018 and 2021.

PSG are bolstering their attacking options with the futures of stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar still uncertain.

“The passion and determination shown by Ousmane when he joined PSG is fantastic and is the attitude required for all our players,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

“We are proud to have another French World Cup winner in Paris Saint-Germain at the moment. to enter a new great era for our club.”

– © AFP 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!