Out-of-favour duo set to leave Spurs, Ramos returns to boyhood club

TOTTENHAM ARE on the verge of offloading both Davinson Sanchez and Tanguy Ndombele to Galatasaray, the PA news agency understands.

While the English transfer window shut on Friday night, other transfer windows around Europe remain open and Turkish outfit Galatasaray have moved for two players which Spurs view as dispensable.

Outcast Ndombele is set to sign for Galatasaray on loan, with the option to make the move permanent. Meanwhile, Sanchez, who has featured twice under Ange Postecoglou this season, is close to securing a permanent transfer.

The departures of the duo will be a boost to Postecoglou, who has repeatedly made clear his desire to trim a bloated first-team squad that only have Premier League football to concentrate on until January.

Ndombele will get his wish of Champions League football by signing for the Turkish Superliga side, with this set to be his third consecutive loan spell away from Spurs since he joined in 2019.

The French international was originally given a chance to revive his Tottenham career upon Postecoglou’s arrival, but an ankle injury in pre-season was followed with poor time-keeping issues that saw the Australian coach give the green light for Ndombele’s departure.

Sanchez will follow him to Galatasaray in a deal worth in the region of €15 million, which brings his six-year association with the north London outfit to an end.

Colombia centre-back Sanchez made 207 appearances for Tottenham following his arrival from Ajax but endured a mixed time, with his last outing for the club in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Fulham in the Carabao Cup where his spot-kick was saved.

Meanwhile, veteran former Spain defender Sergio Ramos on Monday returned to his hometown club Sevilla after 18 years away.

“It’s a very special day, returning home is always a tremendous joy,” Ramos told the media.

The 37-year-old former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain player signed a one-year contract after passing the traditional medical, the club announced.

“Happy to return and try to contribute as soon as possible which is the important thing,” the player added.

Sevilla sit bottom of La Liga without a point after three matches but as Europa League champions have qualified for the Champions League group stage. They start their campaign on 20 September.

Ramos left Sevilla at the age of 19 to join Real Madrid for a then-record fee for a Spanish defender.

In 2021, Ramos signed for PSG but had been without a club since his contract with the French champions ran out in June.

According to the local press, Ramos turned down a lucrative offer from Al Ittihad in Saudi Arabia.

“I was eager to return home. It made no sense to go anywhere else without passing through here,” said Ramos who was born on the outskirts of Seville.

In 16 seasons at the Bernabeu, Ramos won La Liga five times and the Champions League four times.

He played 180 games for Spain, scoring 23 goals, and was part of the team that won the European Championship twice (2008 and 2012) and the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Additional reporting by AFP