Friday 25 March 2022
Over 2 years on from €100 million move, Eden Hazard's nightmare spell continues

The Belgium international has suffered another injury setback.

By AFP Friday 25 Mar 2022
Eden Hazard (file pic).
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

REAL MADRID’S injury-plagued Belgian winger Eden Hazard is set to undergo surgery on his right leg, the Spanish club confirmed on Friday.

“In the coming days, our player, Eden Hazard, will undergo surgery to remove the plate in his right fibula,” the Spanish club said in a brief statement.

The 31-year-old, who has not been called up by Belgium during the international break, has suffered a series of injuries over the past two years.

He underwent surgery in the United States in March 2020 having fractured his right ankle in late 2019.

Hazard joined Real from Chelsea in 2019 for a reported €100 million fee, winning the La Liga title in his first season in Spain.

The former Lille player has played 65 times for Real, scoring six goals.

Hazard made 352 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 110 goals over seven years.

He won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.

© AFP 2022

AFP

