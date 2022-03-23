Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 23 March 2022
Advertisement

Over three quarters of Man United fans unhappy with running of the club, survey finds

Almost 20,000 supporters responded to the poll.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 10:31 PM
28 minutes ago 420 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5719490
Manchester United fans hold up Go Glazers Out protest posters.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Manchester United fans hold up Go Glazers Out protest posters.
Manchester United fans hold up Go Glazers Out protest posters.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A LARGE MAJORITY of Manchester United fans are unhappy with the way the club is being run, a survey has found.

78% of respondents to the newly-published ‘United Voice’ study by the Manchester United Supporters Trust said they were “dissatisfied” with those at the Old Trafford helm over the past year.

More than three-quarters (77%) from the sample of 19,956 supporters also said they lacked confidence the club have “a clear strategy to return to the top”. This represented a huge increase from the 36% that said they lacked confidence the previous year.

The survey was conducted between October and December 2021 and reflects a 12-month period in which the club was involved in the doomed European Super League project.

On the Super League issue, 56% expressed fears the concept could be resurrected in future, with only 21% confident that it would not. If the idea did resurface, 83% said they would oppose it.

The findings reflect continuing unease with the Glazer family, the club’s owners, within the fanbase.

The Super League episode last year sparked a fresh wave of protests against the Glazers, who responded by promising to improve dialogue with supporters and launch a share scheme in which fans could obtain a stake in the club.

MUST said in its statement: “In the wake of the ESL debacle and inconsistency on the playing side, satisfaction with how the club is being run, and confidence in its strategy to return to the top declined significantly from an already low base.

“The Glazers and the new CEO need to deliver on their recent commitments this year to start to reverse these results.”

The share scheme is yet to be set up but the survey concluded that it was “encouraging” that 51% of respondents were familiar with the proposal despite “limited communication of any detail”.

Other significant findings of the survey related to the current state of Old Trafford itself, with 80% calling for improvement of the stadium in some form. Only 17% preferred the building of a completely new stadium.

72% said they lacked confidence in the owners to provide the necessary investment for stadium redevelopment, however.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

MUST said: “Supporters want to see a major redevelopment of Old Trafford with expanded capacity and much-improved facilities. They need reassurance that this will now happen and (to) be fully engaged in its design and delivery.”

The PA news agency has contacted United for a response.

A new episode of The Front Row, in partnership with Guinness, is out now. After Ireland’s Triple Crown win, Murray Kinsella gives us the rundown on his team of the tournament. Ireland international Sene Naoupu also joins the panel to chat about her career and look ahead to the start of the Women’s Six Nations. Click here to subscribe or listen below:

Subscribe


Source: The42/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie