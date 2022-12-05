Neville, Carragher and Keane to bring The Overlap to Dublin next year

POPULAR YOUTUBE SHOW The Overlap is set for it’s first Irish show next year, confirming a date at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The show on Thursday 23 March will feature Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane.

On the night the trio will discuss their playing careers with presenters Kelly Cates and Josh Denzel, while also fielding questions from the audience ahead of the Premier League and Champions League run-ins.

The Overlap is going on tour ! Join myself , Roy , @carra23 , @kellycates & @joshdenzel in Liverpool , Dublin , London & Manchester .



Tickets go on sale this Friday 9th December at 10am and you can sign up for pre-sale now if you like 🎤❤️https://t.co/z68ES04Q12 pic.twitter.com/X2wxYwEwhX — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 5, 2022

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 9 December at 10am on Ticketmaster.ie, while prices starting at €41.05 including booking fees.

