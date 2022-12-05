Membership : Access or Sign Up
Neville, Carragher and Keane to bring The Overlap to Dublin next year

The Overlap will visit Dublin’s 3Arena in March 2023.

1 hour ago 1,757 Views 1 Comment

POPULAR YOUTUBE SHOW The Overlap is set for it’s first Irish show next year, confirming a date at Dublin’s 3Arena.

The show on Thursday 23 March will feature Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane.

On the night the trio will discuss their playing careers with presenters Kelly Cates and Josh Denzel, while also fielding questions from the audience ahead of the Premier League and Champions League run-ins.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, 9 December at 10am on Ticketmaster.ie, while prices starting at €41.05 including booking fees. 

