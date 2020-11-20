BE PART OF THE TEAM

'He has put his own stamp on it a bit': Farrell ready to test Dad's Ireland progress

Father and son prepare to lock horns again at Twickenham.

By AFP Friday 20 Nov 2020, 11:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,355 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5272988
Owen Farrell during Friday morning's training session at Twickenham.
Image: PA
Image: PA
Owen Farrell during Friday morning's training session at Twickenham.
Owen Farrell during Friday morning's training session at Twickenham.
Image: PA

ENGLAND CAPTAIN OWEN Farrell joked he has to pre-arrange video chats if he wanted to speak with father Andy now that he is the head coach of Ireland.

The two Farrells will be on opposite sides in the Autumn Nations Cup at Twickenham tomorrow, with Ireland looking to gain revenge for their 24-12 defeat by the eventual Six Nations champions in February.

“I have to book in with him now! I haven’t seen him for a long time, but we obviously still speak as anyone would do, normally,” England out-half Farrell said.

Farrell senior was promoted from his post as Ireland defence coach to take charge after Joe Schmidt stood down following last year’s World Cup in Japan.

“It is a step up but it is something he has always wanted and it’s good he has got this opportunity now,” Owen said.

“He has put his own stamp on it a bit, with a lot that’s been learnt while being involved with Ireland before he took over. I guess he’s hoping it is a progression.”

© – AFP, 2020

Mike Sherry joins Gavan and Murray to preview the big one in Twickenham:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

