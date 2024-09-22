Advertisement
Beck appears to be bitten by his opponent.
Ugly

Preston and Blackburn draw overshadowed by biting incident

Liverpool loanee Owen Beck appeared to be bitten by an opponent after he was sent off in an ill-tempered derby.
3.07pm, 22 Sep 2024
2.0k
1

SAM GREENWOOD AND OWEN Beck were both sent off as Preston and Blackburn drew 0-0 in a feisty Championship Lancashire derby, a game overshadowed by a late incident in which Preston’s Milutin Osmajic appeared to bite Beck. 

Greenwood, on loan at Preston from Leeds, floored Lewis Baker with a reckless two-footed lunge and referee Matthew Donohue had little choice but to hand out a 42nd-minute red card.

Paul Heckingbottom’s men were a man down for the majority of the second half, but Beck, on loan from Liverpool and who had been excellent for Rovers, lashed out at substitute Duane Holmes in the 89th minute to add some late drama to a relatively uninspiring affair.

The controversy is set to rumble on after Beck accused Osmajic of biting him in the aftermath of that incident, with the Montenegrin seeing yellow.

Commenting on the incident, Eustace said: “He (Beck) went to clear the ball and caught the lad, but he’s got a big bite mark on the back of his neck. It’s a shame the referee didn’t see that.

“He’s shown all the lads. He’s very disappointed to be sent off, but obviously he doesn’t want to have that on the back of his neck as well. He’s a little bit quiet, a little bit shook up.”

Osmajic’s manager, Paul Heckingbottom, added: “All I can say is that there’s no place for (biting),” he said. “Mistimed tackles, things like that are part and parcel of the game, you accept them, anything that is not has to be dealt with.”

 

 

The result leaves Blackburn fourth in the table, while Preston continue to struggle in 21st place.  

Press Association
