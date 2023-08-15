England captain Farrell avoids ban and is cleared for World Cup duty

ENGLAND CAPTAIN OWEN Farrell has been cleared to play at the World Cup after having his red card against Wales overturned.

Following an off-pitch review of his high tackle on Wales back row Taine Basham, Farrell was sent off in last weekend’s World Cup warm-up clash.

Given that he had previously been suspended three times for high tackles, it was expected that Farrell would be banned at a disciplinary hearing today but the independent committee has confirmed a shock decision to overturn his red card.

Advertisement

Farrell is free to play immediately, meaning he could face Ireland this weekend in Dublin.

At today’s independent hearing, Farrell accepted that he had committed foul play but denied that it was worthy of a red card.

The independent committee – made up of Australian trio Adam Casselden, David Croft, and former Munster player John Langford – were of the same opinion.

The committee ruled that the Foul Play Review Officer, who had upgraded Farrell’s yellow card to red during the game, “was wrong, on the balance of probabilities”.

The committee stated that mitigation should have been applied due to the contact England hooker Jamie George made with Basham before Farrell’s tackle.

“A late change in dynamics due to England #2’s interaction in the contact area brought about a sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier,” according to the committee.

As such, they felt “this mitigation was sufficient to bring the player’s act of foul play below the red card threshold.”

The committee added that “no criticism is made of the Foul Play Review Officer nor, would any be warranted,” pointing out that they had the “luxury of time” to consider the incident at length in private, whereas the Foul Play Review Officer had “a matter of minutes” to assess it.