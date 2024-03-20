'Whatever happens, happens': Owen Farrell leaves door open for Lions place

OWEN FARRELL EXPRESSED a desire to play rugby for as long as possible as he left the door open to a potential England return and featuring in the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour.

The Saracens star is poised to become ineligible for his country for at least the next two years after agreeing a summer move to French club Racing 92.

Farrell missed this year’s Six Nations to prioritise the wellbeing of his family but insists his love of the game has never diminished.

Asked about his international future, he replied: “I’ve not said anything. I don’t know.

“I’ve stepped back and there’s obviously a change happening next year (moving to France). Then we’ll see.

“There’s no point in saying anything now because I don’t know how I’m going to feel later down the line. We’ll see.”

While Rugby Football Union rules prevent overseas-based players from representing England, Farrell could still be selected by the Lions for next summer’s series against Australia.

His father, Ireland head coach Andy Farrell, has been appointed head coach for that three-match tour.

“Have I spoken to my dad about it? I’ve told him ‘well done’, if that counts,” said Farrell.

“There’s nothing to talk about – whatever happens, happens. There are no decisions to be made about any of that.

“When it gets closer to the time, I guess things become clear or they don’t. You see how people are at that time. There is nothing to talk about there at the minute.”