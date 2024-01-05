Owen Farrell close to agreeing shock move to Racing 92 - reports

LAST UPDATE | 35 minutes ago
ENGLAND CAPTAIN OWEN Farrell is close to joining Top 14 club Racing 92, according to reports in France.
The Saracens out-half, who is missing the Six Nations to look after his mental heath, is reportedly out of contract at the end of the season and poised for a shock move.
Midi Olympique report that Farrell is set to sign a two-year deal, but the Parisian giants were quick to issue a statement on Friday evening, insisting that there is no agreement with Farrell at present.
Racing 92 are coached by former England head coach Stuart Lancaster, who gave Farrell his international debut in 2012.
- International future -
Farrell has also given England coach Steve Borthwick no indication he plans to return to international rugby.
He stepped away from the England set-up following last autumn’s World Cup in France, during which he was repeatedly booed by supporters at games.
As he is also likely to be unavailable for the summer tour to Japan and New Zealand, there is the possibility that the 32-year-old has played his final Test for England.
“We are all hopeful Owen will return to the England team at some point soon, but that’s going to be a decision Owen makes,” Borthwick said.
“Owen and I spoke right at the end of the World Cup. We were actually in Paris. We took a walk and he shared some of his thoughts and what he was thinking at that point in time.
“Then he took a period of reflecting and we met a couple of weeks later and he told me of his decision to step away. He expressed some of his feelings, which is clearly a confidential conversation.
“The first thing I’ll say there is I’m full of admiration for this guy – as a man, a player and a leader. It takes a lot of courage to do what he’s done.”