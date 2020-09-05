This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 5 September 2020
Advertisement

McCall insists Saracens can adapt if Farrell gets Champions Cup ban

Farrell saw red on the hour mark in Saracens’ surprise 28-18 Gallagher Premiership loss to Wasps.

By Press Association Saturday 5 Sep 2020, 5:40 PM
1 hour ago 3,003 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5196585
Farrell is likely to miss the Leinster game after is red card today.
Image: PA
Farrell is likely to miss the Leinster game after is red card today.
Farrell is likely to miss the Leinster game after is red card today.
Image: PA

MARK MCCALL INSISTS Owen Farrell’s red card is not a hammer blow to Saracens’ chances against Leinster on Saturday week.

Farrell saw red on the hour mark in Saracens’ surprise 28-18 Gallagher Premiership loss to Wasps, catching Charlie Atkinson in the face when the sides were level at Allianz Park.

McCall’s side play Leinster in Europe on September 19 but the dismissal means they’ll likely have to make do without the fly-half in their biggest game since rugby’s restart.

“I watched it live but have not watched it on the video. He was chasing his own kick and was desperate to make a tackle and clearly got it wrong and he got his red card,” said director of rugby McCall.

“It is what it is. He could easily have been out of the Leinster came for another reason – injury or whatever.

“He missed the last quarter-final of the Champions Cup because his wife was having their first child.

“We have got plenty of good backs at the club so we will just rearrange our back line a little bit and get on with it.

“He works really hard on all parts of his game and he has improved in that area.

“Today’s incident was a little bit different because he was chasing a kick and trying to make a difference to his team. We hope the player he hit is OK.”

Saracens were 1/50 favourites to beat a much-changed Wasps team but were outdone by a flawless Jimmy Gopperth who kicked 23 points.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Elliot Daly and Sean Maitland had crossed for Saracens to take them to 15-15 before Farrell’s red changed the match’s complexion.

Tom Willis notched Wasps’ only try and it proved enough to claim a big win and move to third in the Gallagher Premiership table.

“Charlie [Atkinson] is up and talking,” said head coach Lee Blackett. “You know Owen, he is physical but he didn’t mean it.

“You could see instantly afterwards and unfortunately Owen got that one wrong.

“We know Owen is not that type of player – he plays on the edge but genuinely never goes over that edge. He got that slightly wrong.

“Before the game I thought it was a great test of where the squad was. It was a great opportunity for a few a young lads to play against a team with England players and British and Irish Lions.

“It was Jimmy’s 100th appearance for us. We joined at the same time and he has been incredible for us over the last five years.

“He’d led us really well. It doesn’t really matter where you play him.

“He had a brief spell at 15 within the game he always seems to do a job for me.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie