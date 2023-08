OWEN FARRELL will miss England’s opening two matches at the Rugby World Cup after an appeal committee reinstated the red card he received against Wales.

Farrell was handed a four-match ban on Tuesday, which includes last weekend’s warm-up match against Ireland which he voluntarily sat out.

He will miss England’s final pre-tournament tune-up against Fiji this weekend, as well as their opening pool matches against both Argentina and Japan.

