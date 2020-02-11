More out-half woe for Wales as Williams is ruled out for rest of Six Nations

WALES BACK OWEN Williams has been ruled out of action for the rest of the Guinness Six Nations after suffering a hamstring injury during the warm-up ahead of the visitors’ 24-14 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Gloucester star Williams, who can play at 10 or 12, had been named as Wales’ replacement out-half for the Aviva Stadium clash before being replaced on the bench by Jarrod Evans.

Wales confirmed on Tuesday that the 27-year-old will miss the rest of the tournament, but are yet to name a replacement in their squad.

Wayne Pivac is already without out-halves Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell, while Saturday’s starting 10 Dan Biggar was forced off in the first half after failing a HIA.

Evans is currently the only fit out-half in the squad, although Biggar is expected to recover in time to face France in Cardiff on 22 February.