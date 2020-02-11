This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 11 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More out-half woe for Wales as Williams is ruled out for rest of Six Nations

Wales are already without Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell, while Dan Biggar was forced off in the first half against Ireland.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 11 Feb 2020, 9:04 PM
21 minutes ago 953 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5003937
Owen Williams warming up at the Aviva.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Owen Williams warming up at the Aviva.
Owen Williams warming up at the Aviva.
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

WALES BACK OWEN Williams has been ruled out of action for the rest of the Guinness Six Nations after suffering a hamstring injury during the warm-up ahead of the visitors’ 24-14 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday.

Gloucester star Williams, who can play at 10 or 12, had been named as Wales’ replacement out-half for the Aviva Stadium clash before being replaced on the bench by Jarrod Evans.

Wales confirmed on Tuesday that the 27-year-old will miss the rest of the tournament, but are yet to name a replacement in their squad.

Wayne Pivac is already without out-halves Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell, while Saturday’s starting 10 Dan Biggar was forced off in the first half after failing a HIA.

Evans is currently the only fit out-half in the squad, although Biggar is expected to recover in time to face France in Cardiff on 22 February.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie