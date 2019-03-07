This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 7 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cheetahs prop handed eight-week ban for head hit on Fergus McFadden

Disciplinary committee rules that Ox Nche’s reckless tackle deserved a red card.

By Niall Kelly Thursday 7 Mar 2019, 8:42 AM
15 minutes ago 252 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4528100

TOYOTA CHEETAHS PROP Ox Nche has been banned for eight weeks for his head hit on Leinster’s Fergus McFadden.

Nche escaped at the time with just a yellow card from referee Nigel Owens, but was subsequently cited for striking with the shoulder following the Cheetahs’ 19-7 defeat in Dublin.

An independent disciplinary committee found on Wednesday that the contact with McFadden’s head was ‘intentional’ and merited a red card.

Nche’s reckless challenge was considered worthy of a 10-week ban, but that was reduced to eight weeks in recognition of the player’s good conduct and previous disciplinary record.

As the punishment only applies to meaningful match weeks, he will be available to return to action from 19 May.

ox_360

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    Hunters? Hunted? Schmidt's Ireland not interested in Hansen's perception
    'I like those collisions... Sometimes you go, ‘that’s a good f***ing hit, man’'
    Ireland insist Cronin's omission down to 'building squad depth'
    FOOTBALL
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    'Almost impossible' to keep team together after Madrid demolition job, says Ajax boss
    Pochettino fined and handed touchline ban over row with referee Mike Dean
    Under-fire Solari apologises to Real Madrid fans following 'painful' loss to Ajax
    IRELAND
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Ireland U20s captain Hawkshaw misses out as Grand Slam bid continues in Cork
    Wintry showers and frost forecast for the weekend
    'Elite athletes are no different to any other punter in the world'
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Solskjaer's humility central to United's famous victory against muddled PSG
    Player Ratings: How we rated United's players in their astonishing win against PSG
    As it happened: Manchester United v PSG, Champions League Last-16
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    'I think the contract is expired' – Man Utd boss Solskjaer unsure where he stands with Molde
    Cheshire smiles for Black Cats as Sunderland book Wembley final date against Portsmouth
    Fulham match programme aims series of jibes at Liverpool over their treatment of Roy Hodgson

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie