Cheetahs prop handed eight-week ban for head hit on Fergus McFadden

TOYOTA CHEETAHS PROP Ox Nche has been banned for eight weeks for his head hit on Leinster’s Fergus McFadden.

Nche escaped at the time with just a yellow card from referee Nigel Owens, but was subsequently cited for striking with the shoulder following the Cheetahs’ 19-7 defeat in Dublin.

"He's very lucky it's just a yellow card on this occasion."



Cheetahs' Ox Nche is shown a yellow card for a tackle on Fergus McFadden, but referee Nigel Owens says it could have been red.#LEIvCHE #GuinnessPRO14 pic.twitter.com/ITHTIx2veZ — eir Sport (@eirSport) March 1, 2019

An independent disciplinary committee found on Wednesday that the contact with McFadden’s head was ‘intentional’ and merited a red card.

Nche’s reckless challenge was considered worthy of a 10-week ban, but that was reduced to eight weeks in recognition of the player’s good conduct and previous disciplinary record.

As the punishment only applies to meaningful match weeks, he will be available to return to action from 19 May.

