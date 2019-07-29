This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ozil and Kolasinac 'not 100% there' after carjacking drama

Days after being set upon in London, the pair didn’t feature in Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon yesterday.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jul 2019, 12:06 PM
Arsenal's Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil.
UNAI EMERY REVEALED that Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac missed Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon because their minds were “not 100% there” following their involvement in an apparent carjacking attempt.

Footage of the incident showed Kolasinac confronting and scaring off two masked attackers who had approached a vehicle driven by Ozil just days before the clash with Lyon at Emirates Stadium.

While the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette started in a strong Arsenal line-up yesterday, Emery left Ozil and Kolasinac out of his squad.

“It’s a very personal circumstance,” Emery told reporters. “Their minds are not 100% there.”

The Metropolitan Police is investigating the incident in London, which both players referred to in social media posts to reassure fans.

Kolasinac posted a photo of himself with the caption, “Think we’re fine”, while Ozil said he and his family were “doing well again” as he thanked supporters for their well wishes.

After Aubameyang scored in the Emirates Cup loss to Lyon, Emery said Ozil and Kolasinac would be back in action soon.

“They’re better to be calm and spend time with their family,” said the Gunners boss. “We’ll give them a few days before they start again with the team.”

The42 Team

Read next:

