PSG sign Sevilla midfielder in what could be one of the steals of the summer

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have signed Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla, snapping up the midfielder for a bargain €18 million after triggering his release clause.

Sarabia, 27, joins the Ligue 1 giants on a five-year contract.

The Spaniard, who played five seasons with Getafe before joining Sevilla in 2016, was one of only two players to record more than 10 goals and 10 assists in La Liga last season — Lionel Messi being the other.

Sarabia had turned heads at a number of top European clubs and had previously been linked to both Chelsea and Roma, with Inter Milan most recently reported to be interested in activating his release clause.

25 - Pablo Sarabia (12 goals & 13 assists) & @Sanchooo10 (11 goals & 14 assists) has been involved in 25 league goals this season, more than any other midfielder in the Top 5 European Leagues. Renewal pic.twitter.com/hoGe6t3iyu — OptaJose (@OptaJose) May 13, 2019

