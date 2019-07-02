This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSG sign Sevilla midfielder in what could be one of the steals of the summer

Pablo Sarabia, 27, joins the Ligue 1 giants on a five-year contract.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 2 Jul 2019, 11:13 AM
24 minutes ago 1,351 Views 1 Comment
Sarabia: 12 league goals and 13 assists for Sevilla last season.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN have signed Pablo Sarabia from Sevilla, snapping up the midfielder for a bargain €18 million after triggering his release clause.

Sarabia, 27, joins the Ligue 1 giants on a five-year contract.

The Spaniard, who played five seasons with Getafe before joining Sevilla in 2016, was one of only two players to record more than 10 goals and 10 assists in La Liga last season — Lionel Messi being the other.

Sarabia had turned heads at a number of top European clubs and had previously been linked to both Chelsea and Roma, with Inter Milan most recently reported to be interested in activating his release clause.

Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

