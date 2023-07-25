Packie Bonner urges Celtic to buy League of Ireland team as a 'feeder club'

FAI BOARD MEMBER Packie Bonner has urged the Celtic hierarchy to buy a League of Ireland team and make them “a feeder club” for the Scottish champions.

Speaking to the Celtic View podcast, Bonner also revealed he has already had discussions with majority shareholder Dermot Desmond – who already has a 25% share in Shamrock Rovers – regarding the possibility.

While Waterford and Shelbourne are now part of a mini stable with Fleetwood Town and Hull City respectively, Bonner’s comments are sure to raise eyebrows among FAI chiefs given his standing in the association as an independent board member.

Citing Manchester City’s multi-club model, Bonner believes Celtic should take control of a club in Ireland to strengthen the relationship that already exists.

“I’ve been talking to Dermot Desmond a few times. I mentioned that we should have a club over there,” Bonner said (from 23:05 in below video).

“We should have a club in the League of Ireland and run the whole thing, and that will be a lovely feeder club.”

“Man City do it all over the world. Why can we not do it? I know we’ve got a connection with Shamrock Rovers through what Dermot Desmond’s doing.

“But, buy your own club, that would be fantastic, wouldn’t it?

“The club is special. It’s special. It’s got that connection with Ireland that’ll never change.”