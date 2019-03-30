Borussia Dortmund go top of Bundesliga with two injury-time goals

Alcacer came good for Dortmund, who were without captain Marco Reus.

Alcacer came good for Dortmund, who were without captain Marco Reus.

PACO ALCACER’S STOPPAGE-TIME brace fired Borussia Dortmund back to the top of the Bundesliga table on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg, ahead of their title-race showdown with Bayern Munich next week.

Borussia Dortmund survived a tough afternoon at Signal Iduna Park without captain Marco Reus before Alcacer snatched a dramatic victory with two late goals to edge the hosts ahead of Bayern, who were held to a 1-1 draw at Freiburg.

Reus missed the game to be at the birth of his first child, and Dortmund toiled against Wolfsburg’s energetic pressing in his absence. Yet Alcacer’s heroics saw them reclaim top spot as Bayern slipped in the Black Forest.

Bayern were left stunned when Freiburg took the lead after just three minutes. Lucas Hoeler, who scored a late equaliser in Munich in November, towered over Mats Hummels to head in Christian Guenter’s cross and score against Bayern for the second time this season.

Yet the champions hit back 20 minutes later, Robert Lewandowski hooking in the equaliser with an elegant finish. Lewandowski hit the post in added time but Bayern could not force a winner and dropped two points behind Dortmund.

The two title contenders will to go head-to-head at the Allianz Arena next Saturday.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: