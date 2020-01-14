This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Episode 14 of the Behind The Lines podcast - featuring Paddy Agnew - is out now

Gavin Cooney is joined by the Italy-based author and journalist to discuss covering ‘Chippy’ Brady, the Vatican, the Troubles and much more in The42′s sportwriting podcast.

By Adrian Russell Tuesday 14 Jan 2020, 1:23 PM
Liam Brady during his time with Inter in the '80s.
IT’S TIME FOR another episode of our sportswriting podcast, Behind the Lines.

This week’s guest is Paddy Agnew, who has been living in Rome since 1985, and in that time has covered the religion that makes the world tick… along with Vatican affairs and the Catholic Church.

Paddy is the long-time Italian correspondent for World Soccer magazine, and has also written a fabulous book on Italian football titled Forza Italia.

Throughout our chat, we remember his dealings with a host of the great names of Italian football: Maradona, Capello, Brady, and, eh, Sven.

We also chat about what it’s like covering Vatican affairs and jetting around the world with the Pope, his experience of writing about the Troubles for Magill magazine, and of growing up as the neighbour whom Martin O’Neill wouldn’t meet until football brought them together.

You can get in touch with the show by emailing behindthelines@the42.ie, and you can find some highlights from the show’s first 12 episodes here.

Adrian Russell
adrian@the42.ie

