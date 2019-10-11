This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Barnes goes out on his shield in four-round Belfast war with European champion

The Irish boxing icon was stopped to the body by Jay Harris.

Gavan Casey Reporting from Ulster Hall, Belfast
By Gavan Casey Friday 11 Oct 2019, 10:48 PM
Paddy Barnes (file pic)
Image: PressEye/Brian Little/INPHO
Paddy Barnes (file pic)
Paddy Barnes (file pic)
Image: PressEye/Brian Little/INPHO

PADDY BARNES GAVE IT everything but fell short in his Ulster Hall headliner with Jay Harris on Friday night.

The two-time Irish Olympian was dropped twice to the body and counted out in the fourth round of a memorable battle with the European champ.

Barnes started sharpy but was nearly removed from his senses by a thunderous overhand right heading towards the final minute of a back-and-forth opener. Remarkably, he responded by unleashing a furious fusillade in Harris’ direction, almost taking the roof off the storied Belfast venue in the process.

The hometown hero continued to rally early doors but it was Harris whose right hand was landing the more conspicuous blows, the Welshman swallowing a couple of jabs here and there in order to inflict more significant damage.

An extraordinary third round see-sawed once more but it finished 10-8 in favour of the visitor: Barnes bore his soul and waged war, but a crippling Harris left hook to his rib cage sunk him to the canvas. Barnes, willed on by a crowd best described by this juncture as feral, rose at the count of eight and soaked up more punishment to make it into the fourth by the skin of his teeth. It was a rousing show of heart, but the writing seemed to be on the wall.

And so it proved. Harris seized full control in the fourth and working behind a solid jab, felled Barnes once more to the body. On this occasion, Barnes was physically incapable of returning to his feet.

Head bowed towards the canvas, he was counted out, and the gnawing quiet in the arena was punctured only by the wild celebrations of a handful of Welsh fans on the balcony.

Barnes’ record drops to 5-3, and he will likely now retire from professional boxing.

More to follow.

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey  / Reporting from Ulster Hall, Belfast
gavan@the42.ie

