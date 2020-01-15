Former Munster back row Paddy Butler seals move to Japanese Top League

FORMER MUNSTER BACK row Paddy Butler has joined Japanese Top League outfit Yamaha Júbilo following a four-year stint with Pau.

The 29-year-old Tipperary man departed the Top 14 club in the summer and spent pre-season training with his native province on a non-contractual basis.

Butler featured in Munster’s pre-season friendlies at home to London Irish and away to Connacht before being invited to a Yamaha training camp in France in October ahead of the new Top League season, which kicked off last weekend.

Butler poses in a Yamaha Júbilo jersey.

He was offered a contract soon afterwards and following a lengthy visa process, the Shannon RFC man confirmed on Instagram on Wednesday that he had officially signed a two-year deal with Yamaha, who finished third in their domestic standings last season.

Butler will join a Yamaha back row which includes South African World Cup winner Kwagga Smith.