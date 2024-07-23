Paddy Christie steps down as Longford manager

PADDY CHRISTIE has stepped down as Longford manager, it has been confirmed.

The decision ends a tenure of just under two years, with Christie appointed in August 2022.

The manager oversaw back-to-back O’Byrne Cup wins and in 2023, the team reached the Tailteann Cup quarter-final before losing to eventual finalists Down.

Earlier this year, Longford narrowly missed out on promotion to Division 3 on the final day of the Allianz National Football League.

“Today I’ve informed the Longford GAA Management Committee that I’ve decided to step away from my position as manager with Longford,” Christie said.

“It was a very difficult decision as I have great admiration for the people in the county — players, management, club delegates, supporters, and the Officers of the County Board.

“I’ve enjoyed my time in Longford, I was treated very well and made very welcome throughout the county. Big thanks to everyone involved, of which there are too many to mention.

“A special mention to the County Executive, Club Longford and our Team Sponsors, Glennon Brothers who always tried to accommodate any request, big or small and supported us all along the way. While results didn’t always go our way, these setbacks shouldn’t take away from a lot of good work done in the last two years which will, I believe, serve the team and County well in to the future.

“I want to wish everyone involved with Longford GAA all the very best for the season ahead.”

A Longford statement thanked Christie and his backroom team for their efforts and added that a selection committee will immediately begin the search for the next manager.