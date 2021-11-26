Antrim legend who provided countless 'magical moments' retires at 36

PADDY CUNNINGHAM, THE “Antrim GAA legend” who provided countless “magical moments” through the years, has announced his retirement from inter-county football.

After a six-year absence, the veteran attacker returned to the Antrim fold last year and played two final seasons.

But as he revealed to The Irish News today, the 36-year-old now brings the curtain down with “no regrets,” with his Saffron swansong giving him “closure”.

Antrim GAA has since paid tribute to the retiring star.

“Antrim GAA would like to send our best wishes to Paddy Cunningham on his inter-county retirement,” a tweet published this morning reads. “What a servant over the years and magical moments he has provided.

— Antrim GAA (@AontroimGAA) November 26, 2021

“Happy retirement to an Antrim GAA legend. Thank you Paddy.”

Cunningham, who will continue to play with his club Lámh Dearg, was brought into the Antrim fold during the mid-noughties, and captained the side to the 2009 Ulster final.

The county’s highest-ever scorer, he always played a central role; even as an impact sub this year when Antrim secured promotion from Division Four of the National Football League.