FORMER JUNIOR WORLD silver medalist and 13-time Irish champion Paddy Donovan has signed a professional deal with Bob Arum’s Top Rank.

Donovan will be guided in the punch-for-pay ranks by his fellow Limerick man, former WBO World middleweight champion Andy Lee, who will both train and manage the 20-year-old.

A debut date will be announced “shortly”, Top Rank have confirmed.

More to follow.