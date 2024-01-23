Paddy Donovan primed for Argentinian test as he breaks into world rankings

LIMERICK’S RISING BOXING star Paddy Donovan [12-0, 9KOs] returns to the ring at Belfast’s Ulster Hall this Saturday when he faces Argentinian Williams Andres Herrera [15-2, 6KOs] in a 10-round contest, live on DAZN.

Donovan, who turned 25 earlier this month, has entered the World Boxing Association’s world rankings at no.13 following his career-best victory over Danny Ball at Dublin’s 3Arena in November.

The Andy Lee-trained Donovan enjoyed a breakout 2023 with back-to-back stoppage wins over English opposition on both of Katie Taylor’s homecoming undercards, and ‘The Real Deal’ is keen to further justify his nickname when he squares off with Herrera in four days’ time.

﻿“I’m really hungry to just keep getting fights to keep shining on big stages,” Donovan said. “I love fighting, I love being the center of attention.

I want to be world champion in the next 12 to 15 months. I’m building my resumé under WBA sanctioning and Eimantas Stanionis (14-0, 9 KOs), from Lithuania, is the WBA welterweight Champion. So, I’ve got my eye on him.

Upcoming foe Herrera, 27, was on a 12-fight win streak against mediocre opposition before moving up in weight and losing a unanimous decision to Canadian light-middle Josh ‘The Boss’ Wagner [17-0, 9KOs] on the latter’s home soil back in July.

And Donovan’s trainer Lee expects his star pupil to earn a third consecutive statement win in Belfast this Saturday as Donovan continues to climb the welterweight ladder.

“Paddy has trained extremely hard for this fight and he’s really maturing into a world-class professional boxer,” said former middleweight world champion Lee.

“Watching his skills improve each day, and also seeing how intelligent he is in the ring, leads me to believe this will be another star performance from Paddy.”

Donovan, who in recent years has lost two relatives to suicide, uses his boxing platform to promote Irish suicide-prevention charity Pieta House.

The Pieta Crisis Helpline — 1800 247 247 — offers 24-7 crisis-intervention support to anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or engaging in self-harm. It also supports those who, like Donovan, have been bereaved through suicide.

“If I can get somebody to call that number and change their life, I think my deed is done on this earth,” Donovan said.

Donovan-Herrera will take place on the Matchroom Boxing/Conlan Boxing undercard of Lewis Crocker’s welterweight bout with a familiar face to Irish boxing fans, Mexico’s Jose Felix.

Belfast’s ‘Croc’ (18-0, 10KOs), the hometown fighter, has world-title ambitions of his own but he must first see past ‘Josesito’ (40-6, 31KOs), who sensationally inflicted upon Gary Cully his first professional defeat at the 3Arena last May.

Felix, though, is moving up two divisions from lightweight in search of his latest scalp, and Crocker will be expected to take care of business against the naturally smaller Mexican puncher at Ulster Hall.