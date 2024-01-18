Cork-Kerry McGrath Cup final fixture change, Durcan to captain Mayo in 2024

LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago
THE MCGRATH CUP final meeting of Cork and Kerry has been switched to Saturday afternoon, a change from the original fixture tomorrow night.
The Munster rivals will meet at the new throw-in time of 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn, as they gear up for the start of the Allianz Football League next weekend, 27-28 January.
The McGrath Cup Final fixture between @OfficialCorkGAA and @Kerry_Official scheduled for Friday January 19th at 7pm has been changed and will now take place on Saturday January 20th at 2pm in the same venue. pic.twitter.com/4ZDQsHE4qY— Munster GAA / Comhairle na Mumhan (@MunsterGAA) January 18, 2024
Meanwhile Paddy Durcan will again captain Mayo in the 2024 season.
Durcan was first named captain last year, taking over from Stephen Coen, and he has retained the role this year.
The Castlebar Mitchells man made his senior debut for Mayo against Kerry in 2015, making a first All-Ireland final appearance in 2016. He has been a mainstay in the side ever since.
Mayo GAA Senior football management announces senior football Captain for the 2024 season.— Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) January 18, 2024
Mayo begin their Allianz National League campaign against Galway on Sunday week, 28 January, and then host Dublin six days later.
New York are their first Championship opponents, with their Connacht quarter-final slated for 7 April.