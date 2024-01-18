Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Paddy Durcan. John McVitty/INPHO
Leader

Cork-Kerry McGrath Cup final fixture change, Durcan to captain Mayo in 2024

The Castlebar Mitchells man made his Mayo debut in 2015.
0
496
Updated 8 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 8 minutes ago

THE MCGRATH CUP final meeting of Cork and Kerry has been switched to Saturday afternoon, a change from the original fixture tomorrow night.

The Munster rivals will meet at the new throw-in time of 2pm in Páirc Uí Rinn, as they gear up for the start of the Allianz Football League next weekend, 27-28 January.

Meanwhile Paddy Durcan will again captain Mayo in the 2024 season. 

Durcan was first named captain last year, taking over from Stephen Coen, and he has retained the role this year. 

The Castlebar Mitchells man made his senior debut for Mayo against Kerry in 2015, making a first All-Ireland final appearance in 2016. He has been a mainstay in the side ever since. 

Mayo begin their Allianz National League campaign against Galway on Sunday week, 28 January, and then host Dublin six days later. 

New York are their first Championship opponents, with their Connacht quarter-final slated for 7 April. 

Author
Gavin Cooney
gavincooney@the42.ie
@gcooney93
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     